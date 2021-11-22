JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

