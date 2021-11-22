JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

