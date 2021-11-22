JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.