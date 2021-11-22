JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 335

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.54) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Friday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.30.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

