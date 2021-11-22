JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($65.34) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.30 ($67.39).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.35 and a 200 day moving average of €54.55. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1 year high of €67.14 ($76.30).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

