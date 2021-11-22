JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($65.34) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.30 ($67.39).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.35 and a 200 day moving average of €54.55. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1 year high of €67.14 ($76.30).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

