Jet2’s (JET2) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

JET2 opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,232.94. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.87.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

