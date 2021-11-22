JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,579. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

