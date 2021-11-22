Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will earn $38.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $57.17 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

