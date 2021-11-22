Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bath & Body Works Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

