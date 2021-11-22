Jarvis+ One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.