Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JREIF stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 during trading on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4,777.00 and a 1 year high of $5,600.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,600.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5,600.00.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.