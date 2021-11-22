IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Several research firms have weighed in on IWG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

IWG stock opened at GBX 294.30 ($3.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 272.65 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.73.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

