iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $66.56.

