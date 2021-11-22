iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lowered by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,292. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $84.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

