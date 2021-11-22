iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $234.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

