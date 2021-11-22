Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Isabella Bank stock remained flat at $$27.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

