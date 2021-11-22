Investment Partners LTD. Has $3.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 402,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 138,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 88,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. 255,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,672,363. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

