Investment Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,667. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

