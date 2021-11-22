Investment Partners LTD. Buys 7,100 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after purchasing an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.66. 818,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,510,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.