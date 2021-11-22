Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.95

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 201080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

