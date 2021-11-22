Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $978.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.