Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,954 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $754.36 million, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.49%.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

