Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,756,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELP opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

