Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 307,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

