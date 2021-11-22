Invesco Ltd. Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,177 shares of company stock worth $1,655,728 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

