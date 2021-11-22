Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HNI were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

