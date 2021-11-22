Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. 4,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,383. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.