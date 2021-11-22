International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 646,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

