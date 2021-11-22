Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,499. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,622. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.