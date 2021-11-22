IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 220,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,628. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

