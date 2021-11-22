Insights Network Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 29% against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $5,033.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,300,365 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

