Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VZIO stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.