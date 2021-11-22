Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
VZIO stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
