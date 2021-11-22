Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $7.81 on Monday, reaching $639.65. 1,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $639.10 and its 200-day moving average is $633.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 175.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.72.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

