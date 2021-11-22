Insider Selling: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Insider Sells $189,230.05 in Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OESX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

