Insider Selling: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Insider Sells $189,230.05 in Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OESX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.
