Insider Selling: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $147,030.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

Shares of ONDS opened at $8.82 on Monday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $5,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Ondas by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

