Insider Selling: Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells 4,910 Shares of Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OFLX traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.07. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.98 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
