Insider Selling: Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells 4,910 Shares of Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OFLX traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.07. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.98 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

