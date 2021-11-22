Insider Selling: Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Sells 12,301,244 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Nigel Wray sold 12,301,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £18,082,828.68 ($23,625,331.43).
Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 138.10 ($1.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Franchise Brands plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.13. The company has a market cap of £132.24 million and a PE ratio of 37.15.
Franchise Brands Company Profile
