Insider Selling: Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Sells 12,301,244 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Nigel Wray sold 12,301,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £18,082,828.68 ($23,625,331.43).

Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 138.10 ($1.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Franchise Brands plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.13. The company has a market cap of £132.24 million and a PE ratio of 37.15.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

