Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,704.

Alessandro Bitelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of Filo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$102,587.03.

FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIL shares. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

