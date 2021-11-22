Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,177,900.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

