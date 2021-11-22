Insider Selling: Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $800.93 million, a PE ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

