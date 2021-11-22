Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Sells $7,596,391.18 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 150.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.