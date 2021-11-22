Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells $4,834,295.65 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CF stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 139,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.