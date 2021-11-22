Insider Buying: ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Purchases $499,996.00 in Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRAY opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $940.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ViewRay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ViewRay by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ViewRay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

