Insider Buying: ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Purchases $499,996.00 in Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
VRAY opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $940.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
ViewRay Company Profile
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
