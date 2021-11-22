Insider Buying: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Richard Aldahan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

