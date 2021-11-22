Insider Buying: Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Buys $54,950.00 in Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $54,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KBAL opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kimball International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kimball International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Kimball International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.