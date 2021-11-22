Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 962 ($12.57) per share, with a total value of £153.92 ($201.10).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,017.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,095.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JDW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

