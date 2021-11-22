Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJAN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 522.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

