Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $62.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $61.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

