Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 220.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

