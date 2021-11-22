INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $74.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.17.

INDT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.27. 11,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $755.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.30%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

