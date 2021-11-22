Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) CEO Acquires $65,108.34 in Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 11,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $65,108.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INDP opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

